Officer helps stop woman’s runaway car after her brakes fail

As her car kept rolling, the young woman had to weave through traffic and run red lights. (KCAL, KCBS, FONTANA POLICE DEPARTMENT, ALEXIS PRITCHARD, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - After her brakes failed, a California woman frantically tried to stop her car ahead of a major traffic jam – until a quick-thinking police officer jumped in to help.

Alexis Pritchard, 21, experienced the most terrifying moments of her life Sunday morning. She had just finished gassing up her 1947 Chevrolet Suburban at an Arco station off Interstate 15 when suddenly, the vintage car wouldn’t stop.

“About to get on the freeway and make that left, and sure enough, my brake just went straight to the floor,” Pritchard said.

The 21-year-old has worked for years on vintage cars with her grandfather and knew what to do in this situation. She lowered the gear and turned the engine off, but the slope was no match for the ‘47 Suburban. It kept rolling and rolling for nearly five miles.

Pritchard called 911 as the car kept going. She weaved through traffic, ran red lights and hit construction cones. Within a few minutes, she saw police come up behind her.

Just ahead of the runaway car was a major traffic jam and even more construction. It was at that moment that Officer Albert Charco decided to use his own patrol vehicle to stop Pritchard’s car. He drove around in front of Pritchard, who hit his car, then used his own brakes to stop both of their cars.

When she was finally able to stop and get out of her car, Pritchard says the first thing she did was hug Charco. She knows that if not for the officer, this could have ended very differently.

“I’m just so sorry that I had to ram into the back of your car. I’m just so grateful for them,” she said. “My life isn’t replaceable, but the car is fixable.”

Pritchard also credits the 911 dispatcher, named Ernes, with helping her during the incident. She says she and her grandfather will work together to fix the vintage car until she can safely drive it once again.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ex-NSA employee gets 14 days in jail for storming Capitol with members of white nationalist movement
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
Google must break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say
Burglars take the doors off the hinges to target some Iowa businesses. (KCCI, DEEP PAUDEL, CNN)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars use unusual technique to break into businesses