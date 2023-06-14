Oh D.E.A.R: Children’s reading event at Saginaw Zoo

The "drop everything and read" (D.E.A.R.) program was at the Saginaw Children's Zoo on Wednesday, June 14.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The “drop everything and read” (D.E.A.R.) program was at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo on Wednesday, June 14.

The zoo welcomed children in to read, hear stories, see puppet shows, and so much more.

The Director of Saginaw County’s Read Association, Cynthia Pape, said the event is about more than fun.

“It’s really to help remind parents the importance of reading this summer with their children. So, that’s why we have a lot of book giveaways, a lot of literacy activities throughout the zoo today. [...] Really, that’s just such an important thing to remember, to keep reading so not to lose anything for the summertime,” Pape said. “We just want to make sure everyone is here to enjoy the day but then also to remember to read.”

The event also featured 32 organizations that shared resources for parents and children.

