Police investigating crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.

The scene was taped off by police.

The crash was first reported about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

Police from Burton, Davison, and Flint responded to the scene.

It is unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

TV5 has reached out to the Flint Police Department for more information.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.