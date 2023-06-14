Police investigating crash in Flint

Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.

The scene was taped off by police.

The crash was first reported about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

Police from Burton, Davison, and Flint responded to the scene.

It is unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

TV5 has reached out to the Flint Police Department for more information.

Read next:
Cash reward offered for information on unsolved homicide
Amarius Evans-Lewis
Taylor Swift tribute coming to Saginaw
Concert generic
Habitat for Humanity begins revitalization project in Saginaw
Volunteers will participate in painting, light landscaping and more.
CUTE: Flint Twp. police officer races kids for fun
You can always find Officer Chism out in the community.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Generic Water
Huron Co. beach closed due to E. coli
Evening crash in Flint
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Saginaw burn ban lifted; still no fireworks
What other pig do you know named "Piggy Smalls?"
Nationwide reveals the year’s wackiest pet names