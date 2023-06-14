Pregnant woman, her unborn child killed after being caught in crossfire, family says

Authorities in Mississippi say 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson was shot and killed last weekend.
Authorities in Mississippi say 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson was shot and killed last weekend.(Anderson family)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a young woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Mississippi.

According to the Hinds County coroner, 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson died last Sunday after she was shot in the head and leg.

The girl’s family said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. after she was leaving Soop’s, a restaurant and bar.

The victim’s aunt, Katina Eggleston, said her niece was eight months pregnant. She said Anderson was leaving the restaurant in a hurry after a fight broke out.

According to Eggleston, Anderson was attempting to leave the restaurant in her vehicle but got caught in the crossfire between those who were arguing. The car she was driving then crashed at an overpass.

Eggleston said her niece’s friends called 911 and they tried reviving her at the scene.

Paramedics took Anderson to a nearby hospital and was placed on life support.

Police said an emergency C-section was performed, but unfortunately, Anderson and the unborn baby died.

Anderson had been preparing for the birth of a son, her family said.

Anyone with further information regarding the deadly shooting has been urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ex-NSA employee gets 14 days in jail for storming Capitol with members of white nationalist movement
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
Google must break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say
Burglars take the doors off the hinges to target some Iowa businesses. (KCCI, DEEP PAUDEL, CNN)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars use unusual technique to break into businesses