Report shows Michigan falls behind in supporting children

Michigan ranks low on child well-being scale
(WILX)
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report showed that children in Michigan don’t receive the same level of support as children in other states. Researchers found, in Michigan support for everything from education to health is lacking.

Michigan falls in the bottom half of states in family and community factors, economic security, education and health.

“If they are not accessing a good education, health care things like that they’re gonna perform not so well in other areas of their life,” said Wilson.

Ashia Wilson is a program coordinator for an advocacy program in Lansing and has seen a lot of families struggle to provide for their kids.

Kids Count policy director Anne Kuhnen said in order to change Michigan’s ranking, the state needs to invest more into children and their families. Kuhnen said in areas we do invest a lot in, such as children’s access to health insurance, Michigan is doing well.

While Michigan as a whole ranks low on the scale for a child’s well-being, Northwest Initiative in Lansing is doing its best to help change those statistics.

“Our main mission is to primarily work with our low-income families to provide resources to them, emergency services, and teach them about nutrition education,” Peggy Vaughn-Payne.

Helping Children in Lansing succeed.

The Michigan League for Public Policy will be releasing a Kids Count Data Book in August focusing on child well-being in Michigan, highlighting specific counties.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.
Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Concert generic
Taylor Swift tribute coming to Saginaw

Latest News

FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during an interview with The Associated Press...
Energy secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation
File photo of police tape.
Program would pay grassroots organizations in Detroit to help reduce violent crime
Tubtim “Sue” Howson
Woman who fled to Thailand after hit-and-run crash killed Michigan student enters no-contest plea
TV5 News Update: Thursday morning, June 15th
Party on McCarty returns Thursday with 80's Night!
Showers could delay the start to Party on McCarty