Saginaw burn ban lifted; still no fireworks

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city-wide burn ban in Saginaw for all outdoor burning has been lifted by the Saginaw Fire Department.

The ban was issued June 2 because of extremely dry weather conditions. It was issued to prevent burns and open flames on public and private properties, throughout the entire city.

Fire Marshall Derron Suchodoski said with the recent rainfall it was now safe to burn outside. Fire officials will continue to monitor weather conditions in the coming weeks to see if the ban needs to be reissued.

Although open flames are acceptable, fireworks are still banned. The only time residents will be allowed to use fireworks is from June 29 to July 4, from 10 a.m. and ending at 11:45 p.m. each day. Violations can result in a $1,000 fine.

For more information about fire safety or burn permit guidelines, contact the Saginaw Fire Department at 989-759-1393.

Read Next:
Taylor Swift tribute coming to Saginaw
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Cash reward offered for information on unsolved homicide
Amarius Evans-Lewis
Great Lake Loons advance to league playoffs
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
H2O’s Waterside Grill

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Generic Water
Huron Co. beach closed due to E. coli
Evening crash in Flint
Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Police investigating crash in Flint
What other pig do you know named "Piggy Smalls?"
Nationwide reveals the year’s wackiest pet names