Saginaw burn ban lifted; still no fireworks

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city-wide burn ban in Saginaw for all outdoor burning has been lifted by the Saginaw Fire Department.

The ban was issued June 2 because of extremely dry weather conditions. It was issued to prevent burns and open flames on public and private properties, throughout the entire city.

Fire Marshall Derron Suchodoski said with the recent rainfall it was now safe to burn outside. Fire officials will continue to monitor weather conditions in the coming weeks to see if the ban needs to be reissued.

Although open flames are acceptable, fireworks are still banned. The only time residents will be allowed to use fireworks is from June 29 to July 4, from 10 a.m. and ending at 11:45 p.m. each day. Violations can result in a $1,000 fine.

For more information about fire safety or burn permit guidelines, contact the Saginaw Fire Department at 989-759-1393.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.