Saginaw Spirit player named OHL Rookie of the Year

The Saginaw Spirit tallied over 35 wins last year and a big reason why was because of the play of Michael Misa.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit tallied over 35 wins last year and a big reason why was because of the play of Michael Misa.

In his first season, Misa shined so much that on Wednesday, June 14, he was named the OHL Rookie of the Year.

In all, Misa racked up 56 points during the regular season on 22 goals and 34 assists.

The number one overall pick in 2022 is primed for a big second season with the Spirit, and all eyes will be on Saginaw with the Memorial Cup coming to the city in 2024.

Read next:
Community gathers at Saginaw art and garden fest
There were crafts, plants, original artwork, jewelry, and more.
MDOT announces temporary closures on I-75
There is a traffic alert.
Senate passes legislation requiring lead testing in children
Generic picture of inside a doctor's office.
Digital protection registry adds websites, blocks adult ads from kids
File photo depicting computer and data

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant

Latest News

Saginaw Spirit player named OHL Rookie of the Year
Monty Williams
Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from taking Pistons job
Grand Blanc advances; Cass City falls in quarterfinal matchups
Grand Blanc advances; Cass City falls in quarterfinal matchups