Saginaw Spirit player named OHL Rookie of the Year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit tallied over 35 wins last year and a big reason why was because of the play of Michael Misa.

In his first season, Misa shined so much that on Wednesday, June 14, he was named the OHL Rookie of the Year.

In all, Misa racked up 56 points during the regular season on 22 goals and 34 assists.

The number one overall pick in 2022 is primed for a big second season with the Spirit, and all eyes will be on Saginaw with the Memorial Cup coming to the city in 2024.

