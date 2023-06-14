Senate passes legislation requiring lead testing in children

By Sydney Kuenzer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Senate passed legislation on Wednesday, June 14 that would require lead testing in children.

The new Senate Bill 31 directs physicians to test a child’s blood for lead when they are between 12 and 24-months-old, and again between the ages of 2 and 6-years-old, with parental consent.

Lead poisoning in children can cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavioral problems, and hearing and speech problems. Michigan ranked third highest in the nation for elevated blood lead levels in children in 2021.

The legislation was introduced by Flint Senator John Cherry, and will amend state law to ensure:

  • Universal lead testing at 12 and 24 months and, if no test is on record for those ages, then between 24 and 72 months;
  • Universal testing of 4-year-olds that live within a geographic region that poses a higher risk of lead poisoning;
  • Universal testing if a child lives in a home that was built before 1978, or one where other children have been diagnosed with lead poisoning; and
  • A requirement that a minor must be tested at more regular intervals if a physician determines they are at risk of childhood lead poisoning based on the factors above.

“We know early childhood exposure to lead has been a major issue in Flint and continues to pose a threat around our state, which is why we need to tackle this problem on multiple fronts, including during regular healthcare checkups,” Cherry said.

The bill has the support of several organizations and advocacy groups, including the Ecology Center, the Michigan Nurses Association, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Environmental Council.

“Universal testing could have the most profound impact on preventing lead poisoning since lead paint was banned in 1978,” said Ellen Vial, engagement coordinator for the Michigan Environmental Council and organizer of the Michigan Alliance for Lead Safe Homes.

The Senate has recently passed other bills protecting Michigan children from lead exposure, including Senate Bills 88 and 89, which include requiring all Michigan childcare centers and schools to install filtered bottle-filling stations or filtered faucets on outlets designated for drinking water.

