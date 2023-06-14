Taco Bell and Crocs partner up for summer shoe wear

IRVINE, Calif. - Slide into Taco Bell! The popular fast food chain is teaming up with Crocs for the first-ever Mellow Slide limited edition collaboration.

The Crocs slides are reimagined with some added heat so you can remember to “Live Mas” with each step.

The company said it’s a simple, yet modern design will boast a mood-boosting silhouette that will allow your feet to melt into the shoe. It includes Taco Bell’s iconic colors, black and purple, perfect for a beach trip, park hangout, or a quick trip to Taco Bell.

“This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best—listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways,” said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs. “We know it doesn’t get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo,” she continued.

Taco Bell recently joined the retail space in 2019 with a real life Taco Shop hotel gift shop in Palm Springs. The shop served up swimwear, sungalsses, life-sized sauce packet pool floats and more.

The shoes will drop nationwide on June 28, available exclusively on crocs.com for $60.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.