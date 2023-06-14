Taylor Swift tribute coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Attention all Swifties!

A Taylor Swift tribute show is coming to Saginaw this summer.

Sparks Fly: The Taylor Swift Experience is taking place at the Jolt Credit Union Event Park on July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Sparks Fly is the number one Taylor Swift tribute show in the country, according to the venue.

“From her classic country hits to chart-topping pop albums you are bound to hear all your favorites at the one and only Jolt Credit Union Event Park,” the venue said.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 15 through Ticketmaster with a presale code. To receive the code, customers must subscribe to the free email newsletter or download the venue’s free mobile app.

Regular tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16 at Ticketmaster or in person at the Dow Event Center Box Office. Lawn tickets are $19 and reserved seating is $25.

