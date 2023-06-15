21-year-old solved a Rubik’s Cube in the time it took to read this headline

Max Park solved the cube in 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on June 11.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(Gray News) – By the time it takes you to read this sentence, Guinness World Records Hall of Famer Max Park would have finished solving a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube.

According to Guinness, the 21-year-old solved the cube in 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on June 11.

The organization said he shaved .34 seconds off the previous record set by Yusheng Du in 2018.

Park holds several other speedcubing records, according to Guinness, including both the single solve and average solve world records for the 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7 cubes.

His parents told Guinness cubing has been a good therapy to help with his autism.

Park has become an official ambassador for Rubik’s and a prominent figure in the cubing community.

