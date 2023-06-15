Ally Challenge announces another concert event

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren announced another concert event on Thursday, June 15.

The Concert @17 presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort will be held Friday, Aug. 25. The concert features American rock ‘n’ roll legend Don Felder, former lead guitarist of the Eagles.

The concert follows the first found of the tournament competition at the official PGA TOUR Champions event’s 17th hole.

The tournament is open to spectators from Thursday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets start at $10.

Access to the Concert @17 and the Ally Community Concert featuring Miranda Lambert, require a valid tournament ticket for the day of the concert. Weekly ticket options are also available.

“The Concert @17 presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort has been a great addition to tournament week at The Ally Challenge,” said Erin Stone, the tournament’s director of business development and community engagement. “Providing a first-class experience for our spectators is a primary goal of the tournament, and to bring classic rock guitar hero Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, to the famed 17th hole at Warwick Hills on Friday night is a big win for our fans and music lovers alike!”

The 2023 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren takes place at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.

