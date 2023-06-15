AT&T eliminates 15 jobs at Saginaw location

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Employees at the AT&T Call Center in Saginaw said they’ll be out of work soon.

Two employees are trying to figure out what they’ll do next.

“It’s very emotional, very frustrating, very upsetting,” said AT&T employee Angela Near.

She said she got some life-changing news Thursday morning, June 15.

“Basically just an announcement,” Near said. “They pretty much read off of a piece of paper that our job is being eliminated and we have the option to follow the work to Brookfield, Wisconsin.”

Near said she has until the end of September to exercise that option or leave the company, which is a choice the call center employees will have to make. Of the approximately 150 people that work at the AT&T in Saginaw, 15 work at the call center.

“It’s sort of a slap in the face because we’re extremely busy every day. We’re a call center with calls back-to-back all day long. We were working overtime last week, and now they’re saying that our jobs are not needed,” Near said.

Jeremy Bain is the CWA Local 4108 president. His union represents all the AT&T employees that work in the downtown Saginaw AT&T building.

He said AT&T’s latest move to close the call center and eliminate 15 jobs is the final step in a process that began years ago.

“The last 10 or 15 years, a lot of people remember the building we had on Bay and McCarty over there. When I started, that was 800 or so people. That’s been consolidated down over the years to this last work group of 15 people that’s remaining from that building, and that’s now being closed,” Bain said.

One of those 15 people is Bain.

“My job is being eliminated as well,” he said.

Bain said morale in the call center is low.

“There’s a lot of slumped shoulders, people are wondering what’s going to be the next step. A lot of questions are coming our way. A lot of concerns,” Bain said. “And in the end, what we’re hearing from most of them is it’s probably going to be the end of their careers at AT&T.”

Near said she is not sure what the future holds.

“I’ve been with the company for 23 years, so I was hoping to work another seven and retire, but at this point, that’s up in the air,” she said.

This isn’t the first time AT&T moved workers between offices. In 2012, the communications company closed the consumer call center in Saginaw Township and moved 230 workers into the downtown Saginaw buildings.

Then in 2017, AT&T eliminated 37 jobs at the downtown Saginaw Call Center, offering them a transfer to other centers in Detroit, Kalamazoo, and Ohio.

TV5 reached out to AT&T for comment but is still waiting to hear back.

