Big names come to Bay City for country music festival

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Country Music Festival has kicked off.

The lead singer of Rascal Flatts, Gary Levox, headlines with two opening acts including Matt Ferranti of Bay City Thursday night, June 15.

Crews made finishing touches in the rain at Wenonah park on Thursday.

“This is exciting. Last year it was a two-day festival and because of interest, now we’re a three-day festival,” said Ken Shelton, promoter of the Bay City Country Music Festival.

The headliner for the show on Friday, June 16 is Mitchell Tenpenny, who is well known for his songs “Drunk Me” and “Truth About You.”

Closing the festival Saturday is rapper Nelly who rocked the music charts in the early 2000s with songs like “Hot in Herre,” “Ride Wit Me,” and his duet with country star Tim McGraw “Over and Over Again.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.