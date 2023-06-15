Controversy over Wixom Lake vegetation control method

WIXOM, Mich. (WNEM) - Wixom Lake isn’t much of a lake right now since vegetation has taken over what was once covered in water.

As work continues to bring back the lakes following the 2020 dam failures, crews are trying to ensure the plants and trees now growing there don’t get out of control.

An herbicide is going to be applied to the lake bed, but it’s concerning to some residents. TV5′s James Felton explained why residents are concerned and learned about the chemical and why it’s being applied.

“Honestly, it was disgust,” said Dr. Joshua Lange.

He received a notification about the application of herbicides that will be used to kill trees on the bed of Wixom Lake next week.

“My wife and I, and others, are very concerned about the glyphosate, and other chemicals being sprayed, for their cancer-causing abilities and problems that we’ve certainly been proven,” Lange said.

Instead of chemicals, Lange would like to see a forestry mulcher used to take care of unwanted trees at the bottom of the lake.

“It can strip the trees down, it can get to small places very quickly, and it can be very environmentally friendly without having to do any chemicals at all,” he explained.

However Joseph Sova, chair of the Wixom Lake Improvement Board, said the herbicides that will be used have been approved by the state and are not harmful with the intended application.

“There is a buffer area, I believe, about 80 feet from the shore and then 40 feet from the river any water. We do have two permits for this application,” Sova said.

Sova said the herbicides will be dropped from a helicopter.

“It doesn’t migrate, it goes straight down. They do it in the proper conditions too. They’re not going to go with gusts of wind,” he explained.

Sova said there are two members on the board, one who worked at Dow and the other that has a Ph.D., who have worked with the herbicides that will be used to treat Wixom Lake’s bed.

“They’re able to step it through on how the chemical actually works, how long it takes to break down, whether it migrates or not, all of these things,” Sova said. “And it gave our board comfort in knowing that this is the appropriate product to use in the way we’re applying it.”

Those are words that ring hollow to Lange.

“Why spray chemicals at all? Why can’t we use implements and other factors that don’t take any potential risk at all is my concern,” Lange said.

The application at Wixom Lake is scheduled to begin the week of June 19, weather permitting.

Sova said none of the chemicals being applied have glyphosate in them, which is one of the chemicals Lange, his wife, and other residents are concerned about.

