Fenton celebrates third annual Pride Night

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Fenton residents are celebrating the progress of the city with the third annual Pride Night.

Many local businesses and community groups are participating to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. Organizers said the event aims to make Fenton a safe and welcoming place for everyone, regardless of genderless expression and sexual orientation.

There will be a pride walk through downtown, booths for local vendors, live DJs, food and drink specials, and face painting. The Fenton Pride Collective will also host a raffle.

A first for this year, the group will present their first ever Community Ally award to a local business. The Fenton Village Players will perform a number from their upcoming production, “Rent.”

While you are downtown, you are encouraged to shop the Fenton Farmer’s Market and listen to concerts in the park.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at Rackham Park, behind the Community Center.

Read next:
‘This issue won’t go away’: Meeting held about Tuscola Co. Jail
A mid-Michigan sheriff is pushing to replace a jail that he said is a danger zone.
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
GHOST conducts annual Juvenile Rescue
GHOST
Frankenmuth and Goodrich to open football season at U-M
Frankenmuth and Goodrich to open season at U-M

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.
Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Concert generic
Taylor Swift tribute coming to Saginaw

Latest News

File photo of police tape.
Program would pay grassroots organizations in Detroit to help reduce violent crime
Tubtim “Sue” Howson
Woman who fled to Thailand after hit-and-run crash killed Michigan student enters no-contest plea
TV5 News Update: Thursday morning, June 15th
Party on McCarty returns Thursday with 80's Night!
Showers could delay the start to Party on McCarty
Party on McCarty returns Thursday with 80's Night!
Showers could delay the start to Party on McCarty