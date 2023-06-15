Fenton celebrates third annual Pride Night

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Fenton residents are celebrating the progress of the city with the third annual Pride Night.

Many local businesses and community groups are participating to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. Organizers said the event aims to make Fenton a safe and welcoming place for everyone, regardless of genderless expression and sexual orientation.

There will be a pride walk through downtown, booths for local vendors, live DJs, food and drink specials, and face painting. The Fenton Pride Collective will also host a raffle.

A first for this year, the group will present their first ever Community Ally award to a local business. The Fenton Village Players will perform a number from their upcoming production, “Rent.”

While you are downtown, you are encouraged to shop the Fenton Farmer’s Market and listen to concerts in the park.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at Rackham Park, behind the Community Center.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.