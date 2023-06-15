Flint Twp residents without power following crash, snapped powerline

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police Department said a portion of Miller Road will be temporarily closed due a crash that involved a snapped powerline.

On Thursday, June 15 about 4:30 p.m., the Flint Township Police Department said a crash occurred on Miller Road between I-75 and Lennon Road. The crash involved a snapped powerline, police said.

Police said power is out in the area and utility lines are lying across Miller Road.

That portion of Miller Road is temporarily closed, and police are asking that people plan accordingly.

Police added Consumers Energy is on scene and working to resolve the issue.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, more than 1,200 people are without power in Flint Township as of 5 p.m.

Power outage as of 5 p.m. (WNEM)

Stay with TV5 for updates on this outage and crash.

