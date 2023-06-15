Flint Twp residents without power following crash, snapped powerline

Take the First Alert team with you wherever you go with the First Alert weather app!
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police Department said a portion of Miller Road will be temporarily closed due a crash that involved a snapped powerline.

On Thursday, June 15 about 4:30 p.m., the Flint Township Police Department said a crash occurred on Miller Road between I-75 and Lennon Road. The crash involved a snapped powerline, police said.

Police said power is out in the area and utility lines are lying across Miller Road.

That portion of Miller Road is temporarily closed, and police are asking that people plan accordingly.

Police added Consumers Energy is on scene and working to resolve the issue.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, more than 1,200 people are without power in Flint Township as of 5 p.m.

Power outage as of 5 p.m.
Power outage as of 5 p.m.(WNEM)

Stay with TV5 for updates on this outage and crash.

Read next:
AT&T eliminates 15 jobs at Saginaw location
Employees at the AT&T Call Center in Saginaw said they’ll be out of work soon.
Daughter found guilty for killing father with lye
Generic Gavel
Mid-Michigan marijuana grower has license revoked
The cash will be spent on fixing roads and expanding an inclusive playground, among other...
Police stepping up speed enforcement
The siding of a Michigan State Police vehicle.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.
Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
There is a traffic alert.
MDOT announces temporary closures on I-75
Whitetail Deer
Regulations updated for deer hunting seasons 2023 through 2025

Latest News

Nessel: Crack down on robocalls is working
Wixom Lake isn’t much of a lake right now since vegetation has taken over what was once covered...
Controversy over Wixom Lake vegetation control method
The Bay City Country Music Festival has kicked off.
Big names come to Bay City for country music festival
Big names come to Bay City for country music festival
Controversy over Wixom Lake bed vegetation control method