Food truck Wednesdays in Mundy Twp

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - June 14 was the first of three food truck Wednesdays this summer in Mundy Township.

It was at the Mundy Miracle Commons, a 99-acre park on Hill Road.

Chad Young, the Mundy Township Manager, said it is important to let people know about the public facility.

“We founded this community amenity back in 2020, 2021 and we’ve steadily tried to add to it. We got some construction taking place this year, but we find that a lot of people still don’t realize that it’s here so we’re trying to draw them in with a good family-friendly community event like a food truck gathering,” Young said.

He said the Mundy Miracle Commons is meant to be a community center to bring people together, and nothing brings people together like food.

