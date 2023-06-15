Frankenmuth softball falls in quarterfinal round

After a rain delay pushed Frankenmuth’s quarterfinal game back to Wednesday, the Eagles matched up with Richmond.
By Mark Pearson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rain delay pushed Frankenmuth’s quarterfinal game back to Wednesday, the Eagles matched up with Richmond.

The Blue Devils scored first but Frankenmuth responded in the second inning and took the lead 2-1.

After a wild pitch tied things at 2-2, Richmond would walk it off with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning to defeat Frankenmuth, 3-2.

