Frankenmuth softball falls in quarterfinal round

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rain delay pushed Frankenmuth’s quarterfinal game back to Wednesday, the Eagles matched up with Richmond.

The Blue Devils scored first but Frankenmuth responded in the second inning and took the lead 2-1.

After a wild pitch tied things at 2-2, Richmond would walk it off with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning to defeat Frankenmuth, 3-2.

