Lawsuit filed on behalf of MSU student killed in mass shooting against university

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit was filed Thursday against Michigan State University (MSU) for lack of security and “dangerous” and “defective” conditions on the campus that led to the death of Alexandria Verner, a junior killed during the shooting on Feb. 13.

This comes after two surviving victims filed lawsuits against the university on Monday.

The lawsuit was filed against the following:

MSU Board of Trustees

Brian Quinn, MSU Office of General Counsel

President Teresa Woodruff

Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon C. Lynch, MSU Department of Police and Public Safety

According to the lawsuit, there were concerns about the campus’ security five months prior to the mass shootings—specifically citing surveillance systems, alert notifications, and “inability to lock wooden classroom doors” in Berkey Hall.

The lawsuit said that due to the “dangerous” or “defective” conditions of Union Hall and Berkey Hall, Alexandria died in the mass shooting.

