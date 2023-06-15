Lawsuit filed on behalf of MSU student killed in mass shooting against university

(Family of Alexandria Verner)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit was filed Thursday against Michigan State University (MSU) for lack of security and “dangerous” and “defective” conditions on the campus that led to the death of Alexandria Verner, a junior killed during the shooting on Feb. 13.

This comes after two surviving victims filed lawsuits against the university on Monday.

The lawsuit was filed against the following:

  • MSU Board of Trustees
  • Brian Quinn, MSU Office of General Counsel
  • President Teresa Woodruff
  • Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon C. Lynch, MSU Department of Police and Public Safety

According to the lawsuit, there were concerns about the campus’ security five months prior to the mass shootings—specifically citing surveillance systems, alert notifications, and “inability to lock wooden classroom doors” in Berkey Hall.

The lawsuit said that due to the “dangerous” or “defective” conditions of Union Hall and Berkey Hall, Alexandria died in the mass shooting.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.
Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
There is a traffic alert.
MDOT announces temporary closures on I-75
Whitetail Deer
Regulations updated for deer hunting seasons 2023 through 2025

Latest News

The CROWN Act, which would prohibit workplace discrimination based on hairstyles, will be...
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signs ‘CROWN Act’ prohibiting hair discrimination in the workplace
Nessel: Crack down on robocalls is working
Rescue missions "score" sugar donations
Rescue missions ‘score’ sugar donations
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, June 15
Mid-Michigan marijuana grower has license revoked