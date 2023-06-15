Local Meijer donates to Bay City State Park

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Meijer is helping support outdoor and wildlife programs in mid-Michigan.

The Friends of the Bay City State Park received $5,000 from the community outreach team.

The employees at the Meijer in Essexville presented the check at the state park today.

Joseph Smith, the store director, said team members selected the organization.

“We were asked to choose an organization from what our team members would like. That’s how it came to fruition and it’s worked out fantastic,” Smith said.

The Friends of the Bay City State Park provide funding for the spray park, memorial bricks and benches, the children’s playscape, the Waterfowl Festival, Mother Nature’s Halloween Trail, and more.

