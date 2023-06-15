Nessel: Crack down on robocalls is working

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan is seeing a reduction in robocall complaints, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Using data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Nessel reported the reduction of robocalls and an increase in the number of Michigan residents registering on the Do Not Call list.

The FTC shows robocalls are the most reported type of consumer Do Not Call complaint in the state. FTC data shows Michigan residents filed 197,420 complaints in 2018 and 98,920 complaints in 2022: a nearly 50 percent difference in four years.

With her Robocall Taskforce, Nessel said she helped lead a national effort to reduce the number of unwanted automated calls in Michigan. Since taking office, Nessel has also worked with state and federal partners to reduce the number of illegal robocalls.

“This report shows that our efforts to reduce robocalls and robotexts targeting Michigan residents are working,” Nessel said. “Once we began to hold bad actors accountable who knowingly route illegal robocalls through their networks, we saw a demonstratable decrease in calls. This tells us that regulatory intervention – or the fear of it – can help to stop these companies in their tracks.”

Nessel points to judgements she won this year that shut down a large robocall operation in Texas. She has also joined a multistate lawsuit against Avid Telecom regarding robocalls.

To sign up to the National Do Not Call registry, click here. To enter a complaint about robocalls, click here.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.