Pleasant evening in store with rain chances across Mid-Michigan, tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s at the top of the 8′oclock hour will slowly cool off this evening giving way to another really nice evening for any outdoor activities you may have planned. By 10pm most of us will be sitting comfortably in the 60s. Expect a few passing clouds at times and gradually increasing wildfire smoke tonight. Thankfully, that smoke will remain aloft and away from the surface, but expect the skies to grow hazier tonight and tomorrow.

TV5 First Alert Wednesday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

We will star out the earlier morning hours (before 5am) generally dry and quiet with a few passing clouds and temperatures falling into the lower and middle 50s. Beyond the 5am hour, and through the rest of the morning, scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will move throughout Mid-Michigan from west to east. Any of the stronger storms could bring some heavier downpours, lightning, and perhaps even some small hail. Expect these showers to last off and on through the morning into the early afternoon. The majority of this activity should end by the middle afternoon, but additional showers and storms will be possible, *generally*, for folks east of I-75 towards the Thumb. Generally speaking, across Mid-Michigan I would expect around a tenth of an inch of rain, but folks under the heavier downpours could receive totals closer to a quarter of an inch or higher.

Wildfire smoke will linger around Mid-Michigan tomorrow at times as well. Due to the rain throughout the morning and parts of the afternoon, temperatures will warm only into the lower, to possibly middle 70s.

We will clear out and dry up Thursday night giving way to a cool but pleasant Friday!

Below is a check of your First Alert Hour-By-Hour forecast for tomorrow:

