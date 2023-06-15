Police stepping up speed enforcement

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Police agencies across the state are stepping up speed enforcement.

The increased enforcement is to cut down on what Michigan State Police call an alarming rise in speeding and deadly crashes.

MSP, along with county and municipal police agencies across the state, will conduct the increased enforcement from June 17 through June 25.

In 2021, Michigan had 237 speed-related deaths on the roads, which was an 18.5 percent increase from 2020, MSP said.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries, and fatalities on our roadways,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “We are in the busy, warm-weather travel season with many families driving to their favorite destinations to enjoy the summer break. Unfortunately, there will be some drivers on the road who put everyone at risk by speeding and driving recklessly, making crashes more likely. These vital speed-enforcement periods help lessen the impact of those dangerous, impatient drivers.”

