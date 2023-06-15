Rescue missions ‘score’ sugar donations

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the result of the Saginaw Spirit’s Sweet Shots of the Game promotion, the Michigan Sugar Company donated 3,888 pounds of sugar to the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan and the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City.

As part of the game promotion, the Michigan Sugar Company donated 25 pounds of sugar for every Spirit home goal this season. The Saginaw Spirit scored 139 goals inside the Dow Event Center in their 2022-2023 season.

“Michigan Sugar Company was once again honored to partner this season with the Saginaw Spirit for our Sweet Shots of the Game promotion,” said Rob Clark, director of communications and community relations at Michigan Sugar Company. “We grew more and more excited as the season continued and the Spirit kept scoring goals during home games.”

Clark said the goals scored this season amounted to 3,475 pounds of sugar, but he said Michigan Sugar Company wanted to do a little extra.

“At Michigan Sugar, we are always looking for ways to live our purpose of “Making Life Sweeter,” so we added a few extra bales and cases of sugar to bring the total donation to 3,888 pounds,” Clark said.

The most productive home game of the season was Saginaw’s home opener against the Guelph Storm on October 1, 2022. The Spirit scored 10 goals that night, which put the Sweet Shots of the Game promotion at 250 pounds of sugar by the end of their game: a 10-6 victory for the Spirit.

“We really appreciate the partnership with the Spirit and Michigan Sugar Company,” said Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan CEO Dan Streeter. “This trio partnership has helped the community so much, and it’s a great example of how the Spirit do more than just play hockey. They’re here to help the community.”

The Sweet Shots of the Game promotion completed its fourth season and has generated sugar donations since 2018.

“We’re so honored to be a part of this promotion,” said Spirit President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. “The work done by the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, Michigan Sugar Company, and the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission has gone so far to strengthen our community.”

