Ribbon-cutting for renovated elementary school

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A ribbon-cutting was held on Thursday for a newly renovated school in Flint.

Doyle Ryder Elementary invited students and staff to tour the building Friday afternoon, June 15. The school closed in 2021 because of mold.

New classrooms and furniture were added and HVAC and electrical work were completed.

Kevelin Jones, the superintendent of Flint Community Schools, said the renovations are an effort to restore pride in the school.

“Our thing, as long as I’m superintendent and blessed to be in this position, is reenergizing the pride, renovating the plans, and rebuilding the possibilities,” Jones said.

Doyle Ryder will host a homecoming tailgate on Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. where families can enjoy live music, food, and more.

