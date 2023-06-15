Ruth Mott Foundation invests $5M into Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A $5 million impact investment allocation from The Ruth Mott Foundation has reassured their commitment to the community of Flint.

“We are excited to go beyond traditional grantmaking in service of our mission to advocate, stimulate, and support community vitality in Flint,” said Charlie Meynet, trustee and chair of the Foundation’s impact investing subcommittee.

The allocation of funds is to entice companies to do business in Flint while ensuring positive financial returns and social change. The Foundation also believes this type of investment will help advance racial equality as well as strengthen neighborhoods in Flint to increase opportunities for residents.

Two impact investments that have already been made through the initial commitment are:

$1 million to ELGA Credit Union, a Community Development Financial Institution, which is intended to expand its loan program to support small businesses and homebuyers in north Flint.

The organization running the Flint Development Center, Evergreen Community Development Initiative, has received a loan of $302,000 to pay off and consolidate bank loans.

The impact investment will not reduce the Foundation’s grantmaking budget.

“We see impact investing as yet another lever to move north Flint residents’ priorities forward and nurture our long-term commitment to the community,” Ruth Mott Foundation President Raquel Thueme said. “We intend for our impact investments to achieve measurable impact and work in concert with our grantmaking to achieve better outcomes than grantmaking alone.”

The foundation will seek out impact investments that address one or more of the four priorities identified with the community of north Flint: youth, public safety, economic opportunity, and neighborhoods.

The tools used by the Foundation to finance investments could include equity investments, loans, guarantees, fund investments, and more.

Learn more about Ruth Mott Foundation’s impact investing on their website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.