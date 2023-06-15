Saginaw woman wins $100K playing lottery

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman won $100,000 playing the Powerball through the Michigan Lottery.

Cheryl Marx matched four white balls and the Powerball, 02-31-45-46-49 with the Powerball 20, in the June 5 drawing. She won $50,000, but with the “Power Play,” the prize was multiplied to $100,000.

She bought her winning ticket at Tobacco & Liquor 1, located at 7570 Gratiot Road in Saginaw.

“I like to play Powerball and Mega Millions when the jackpot gets over $100 million,” Marx said. “The morning after the drawing, I called the winning numbers hotline and wrote down the winning Powerball numbers. When I looked my ticket over, I thought I’d won $50,000 and I was thrilled!

“I took my ticket to the Lottery office in Saginaw to cash it, and when they told me it was actually a $100,000 winner, I was a wreck. I was so excited about winning that I forgot I added the Power Play to my ticket. I am still in disbelief that I won $100,000!”

With her winnings, Marx plans to complete some home improvements and help her family.

Read next:
Lapeer Co. woman wins $774K playing lottery
A Lapeer County woman won $774,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
Genesee Co. man wins $2M on scratch-off ticket
A Genesee County man won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket.
Michigan resident wins $25K a year for life playing lottery
Lucky for Life
Gladwin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery
A Gladwin County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.
Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
Whitetail Deer
Regulations updated for deer hunting seasons 2023 through 2025
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren announced another concert event on Thursday, June 15.
Ally Challenge announces another concert event
Party on McCarty returns Thursday with 80's Night!
Party on McCarty postponed due to weather concerns
FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during an interview with The Associated Press...
Energy secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation
File photo of police tape.
Program would pay grassroots organizations in Detroit to help reduce violent crime