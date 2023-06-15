Saginaw woman wins $100K playing lottery

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman won $100,000 playing the Powerball through the Michigan Lottery.

Cheryl Marx matched four white balls and the Powerball, 02-31-45-46-49 with the Powerball 20, in the June 5 drawing. She won $50,000, but with the “Power Play,” the prize was multiplied to $100,000.

She bought her winning ticket at Tobacco & Liquor 1, located at 7570 Gratiot Road in Saginaw.

“I like to play Powerball and Mega Millions when the jackpot gets over $100 million,” Marx said. “The morning after the drawing, I called the winning numbers hotline and wrote down the winning Powerball numbers. When I looked my ticket over, I thought I’d won $50,000 and I was thrilled!

“I took my ticket to the Lottery office in Saginaw to cash it, and when they told me it was actually a $100,000 winner, I was a wreck. I was so excited about winning that I forgot I added the Power Play to my ticket. I am still in disbelief that I won $100,000!”

With her winnings, Marx plans to complete some home improvements and help her family.

