Scattered showers & a few t-storms Thursday before another dry stretch

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This week has had a good mix of showers and dry weather so far, today leans more towards showers again as a cold front moves across the lower peninsula. Another longer dry stretch is expected to settle in after today, so we’ll take as much rain as we can get! Some towns will get more lucky than others today with locally higher totals due to thunderstorms and heavy downpours. The strongest storms could also bring small hail like Tuesday afternoon.

Today (Updated during the 9 AM hour)

Showers have been moving through with the most widespread rain so fair in our northern row of counties. We’ve even seen some isolated showers and clusters developing by themselves near Central Michigan, traveling east. We’re expecting those clusters that are farther south to continue to expand as they approach I-75 and the Thumb.

Rain during the 9 AM hour on Thursday. (WNEM)

Heading into the afternoon, there will be some pauses in the rain which will allow a little more warmth to build in. This is where the thunderstorm chance comes into play as they feed off of the warmth, in conjunction with the cold front crossing through. As mentioned earlier, storms today will be similar to Tuesday in that they could bring small hail between 0.25″ to 0.5″ in diameter, or pea to marble-size. The threshold to make a storm severe is hail 1″ in diameter or greater. UPDATE: The Storm Prediction Center has expanded their Marginal Risk for severe storms into all of Metro Detroit. That Marginal Risk barely clips our southern row of counties. Essentially with this update, hail of 1″ diameter is not impossible for locations likes Fenton, Grand Blanc, Metamora, and Almont. However, hail between 0.25″ and 0.5″ will still be more common out of storms that are able to produce hail. This update shows that a severe-level storm is more of an exception, rather than the rule ()see new map below the Hour-By-Hour).

Thursday afternoon will see isolated showers and t-storms developing. (WNEM)

A Marginal Risk for severe storms barely clips the southern edge of our viewing area. This is highlighting a chance of 1" hail out of stronger storms. (WNEM)

Rain totals when all is wrapped up will be more variable. The general expectation is for totals to land between 0.1″ and 0.25″, though the heavier showers and thunderstorms could easily bring those totals up to 0.5″ in localized spots. Some towns will definitely be luckier than others when it comes to rain totals, but take the rain map below as a general guideline!

The general expectation is 0.1" to 0.25", though totals over 0.5" are possible in heavy downpours and storms. (WNEM)

Temperatures are going to be a little more dynamic today with the cold front moving through. In our northern counties, you’re likely to only stay in the lower 60s throughout the day, while the Tri-Cities and Flint could be as much as 10 degrees warmer at times. As a result, Flint and Saginaw could briefly touch 70 for an hour or two this afternoon. Overall, it will be cooler than Wednesday. The wind will remain light for much of the day as well, with it only becoming northerly in the late-afternoon at a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

There could as much as a 10 degree temperature difference between our northern and southern counties. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any showers left will come to an end by midnight, then the rest of the night will see partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the lower 50s with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Those low clouds should stay a little stubborn into Friday morning.

Thursday night will fall into the lower 50s. (WNEM)

Friday & Beyond

After the low clouds in the morning, the rest of Friday will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures rebounding back to around 76 degrees! The wind will be north northeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, so it will be a little more of a breezy day.

Friday will see highs in the middle 70s. (WNEM)

Into the Father’s Day weekend, even early next week, height rises or high pressure will start to work their way back in. It’s looking like another blocking pattern will be able to set up next week which would keep dry weather settled in Mid-Michigan again. This would be a similar set up to last week, but it remains to be seen whether or not wildfire smoke would filter back over our area as well. More dry weather certainly is not the most welcome news, especially after how dry we’ve been, and it will start to raise our fire danger level again. As a result, some cities and towns like Saginaw who lifted their burn ban on Wednesday, may end up reinstating them again. Let’s hope for more rain today before this dry stretch settles back in!

On the flip side of this, it will be another pleasant stretch of weather for any outdoor activities you have planned, especially now that school is out! Take a look at your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.