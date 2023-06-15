Showers could delay the start to Party on McCarty

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Party on McCarty, the summer concert series in Saginaw Township, could be delayed Thursday due to rain showers.

The concert series are typically Thursdays at the Saginaw Soccer Complex on McCarty Rd. The series is set to kick off June 15 at 5 p.m. with 80′s Night!

Organizers said they are monitoring the forecast and will decide by noon Thursday on whether or not to delay the concert to the following week, June 22.

Thursday’s music begins at 5:30 p.m. with Old Days, a Chicago tribute followed by Jedi Mind Trip. It is $2 to enter and parking is $5. New for 2023, tokens for drinks at the beer tent can be purchased with cash or card or mobile pay.

The Party on McCarty summer concert series is a fundraiser for the Saginaw Township Soccer Association for facility upkeep, ground and field improvements and to give kids opportunities to play sports.

There’ll be food vendors, beer and wine, a kid’s corner with bounce houses, face painting, and a balloon artist. Organizers want to make sure you bring your own chair or blanket.

For more on the concert series, check out Party on McCarty on Facebook!

Read next:
Fenton celebrates third annual Pride Night
Residents will be celebrating the progress made in the city
‘This issue won’t go away’: Meeting held about Tuscola Co. Jail
A mid-Michigan sheriff is pushing to replace a jail that he said is a danger zone.
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
GHOST conducts annual Juvenile Rescue
GHOST

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.
Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Concert generic
Taylor Swift tribute coming to Saginaw

Latest News

FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during an interview with The Associated Press...
Energy secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation
File photo of police tape.
Program would pay grassroots organizations in Detroit to help reduce violent crime
Tubtim “Sue” Howson
Woman who fled to Thailand after hit-and-run crash killed Michigan student enters no-contest plea
TV5 News Update: Thursday morning, June 15th