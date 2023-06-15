Showers could delay the start to Party on McCarty

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Party on McCarty, the summer concert series in Saginaw Township, could be delayed Thursday due to rain showers.

The concert series are typically Thursdays at the Saginaw Soccer Complex on McCarty Rd. The series is set to kick off June 15 at 5 p.m. with 80′s Night!

Organizers said they are monitoring the forecast and will decide by noon Thursday on whether or not to delay the concert to the following week, June 22.

Thursday’s music begins at 5:30 p.m. with Old Days, a Chicago tribute followed by Jedi Mind Trip. It is $2 to enter and parking is $5. New for 2023, tokens for drinks at the beer tent can be purchased with cash or card or mobile pay.

The Party on McCarty summer concert series is a fundraiser for the Saginaw Township Soccer Association for facility upkeep, ground and field improvements and to give kids opportunities to play sports.

There’ll be food vendors, beer and wine, a kid’s corner with bounce houses, face painting, and a balloon artist. Organizers want to make sure you bring your own chair or blanket.

For more on the concert series, check out Party on McCarty on Facebook!

