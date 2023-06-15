Standish-Sterling baseball team at state semifinals

STANDISH, Mich. (WNEM) - The high school baseball season ends this weekend with several local teams competing for a chance at a state title.

That includes the Standish-Sterling squad.

The Panthers are back in the same spot they were a season ago, in the state semifinals.

Before 2022, Standish-Sterling hadn’t been in the semifinals in 46 years. If the Panthers can get the job done this time around, they’d advance to their first baseball state championship game in school history.

“This team is different than last year’s team,” said Standing-Sterling Head Coach Ryan Raymond. “Last year’s team was built around offense, this year’s team is built around pitching. We’re younger but we have a lot of really good baseball players and we’ve really come together the last three weeks.”

Junior and first baseman Cooper Prout said this year, the nerves are gone and the team is ready to play.

“Practices are just as intense and we’re all focused on one job you know, not doing what last year’s team did and make it to that championship game,” Prout said

Standish-Sterling and Bridgman started their game on Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m.

