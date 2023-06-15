‘This issue won’t go away’: Meeting held about Tuscola Co. Jail

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan sheriff is pushing to replace a jail that he said is a danger zone.

“This issue won’t go away,” said Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent.

The Tuscola County Jail has visible signs of mold, mildew, and general wear and tear.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office hosted a meeting on Wednesday evening, June 14 at the library in Vassar to explain the many issues and answer residents’ questions.

“The bad conditions in the jail, is that keeping the sheriffs out on the road from stopping bad guys because they know the jail is so bad?” one resident asked.

“When the bond passes, what is the timeframe when you’re breaking ground and when will a new jail be open?” another resident asked.

The sheriff’s office said it estimates the timeframe to build a new jail will be between four to five years with a price tag of $44 million.

Skrent acknowledged residents may hesitate at the price, but he said using the 60-year-old building is no longer feasible.

“The lack of observation cells, because we have so many with mental illness, drug additions that we can’t separate them enough. So, then we have to accommodate other inmates, move them around, and we’re not meeting any of the classifications that the Department of Corrections’ standards require,” Skrent said. “So, sooner or later, it’s going to come to a head where we’re going to get another lawsuit. So, we’re just trying to fix the problem.”

Skrent said remodeling the current building is not an option because there are too many issues that cannot be worked around.

If passed, the estimated millage for the first year will be 0.98 mills added to the residents’ taxes.

