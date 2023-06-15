‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak serving as board chairman for Hillsdale College

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)(WDBJ)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick “Pat” Sajak, the host of “Wheel of Fortune,” is now the Hillsdale College Board of Trustees chairman.

This comes after Sajak announced he is retiring as host after this upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune.

Hillsdale College is a private, conservative, self-described Christian, liberal arts school founded in 1844.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.
Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
There is a traffic alert.
MDOT announces temporary closures on I-75
Whitetail Deer
Regulations updated for deer hunting seasons 2023 through 2025

Latest News

The CROWN Act, which would prohibit workplace discrimination based on hairstyles, will be...
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signs ‘CROWN Act’ prohibiting hair discrimination in the workplace
Nessel: Crack down on robocalls is working
Rescue missions "score" sugar donations
Rescue missions ‘score’ sugar donations
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, June 15
Mid-Michigan marijuana grower has license revoked