‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak serving as board chairman for Hillsdale College

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick “Pat” Sajak, the host of “Wheel of Fortune,” is now the Hillsdale College Board of Trustees chairman.

This comes after Sajak announced he is retiring as host after this upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune.

Hillsdale College is a private, conservative, self-described Christian, liberal arts school founded in 1844.

