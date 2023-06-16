3 firefighters hospitalized after Kansas City wood pallet business fire

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department gives an update on the wood pallet warehouse fire. (KCTV)
By KCTV5 staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A large fire at a commercial building in Missouri drew dozens of firefighters, and hospitalized at least three on Thursday.

Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a fire at a wood pallet business in the 3500 block of Nicholson around noon.

Officials say three firefighters have been hospitalized and 10 others were treated for burns.

Flames from the building reached more than 100 feet high and smoke was seen for miles.

According to the fire department, the fire continued to build because the flames caught wood pallets at the building. There was also a propane tank on the site, but firefighters contained the fire from reaching that area.

No one was inside the business when the fire started, the fire department said.

Firefighter Jason Spreitzer told KCTV that firefighters on the scene tried to protect a business to the east of the fire where the heat, which he said is “well over” 3,000 degrees, is melting the metal siding. No other properties nearby were affected.

Spreitzer said 160 firefighters responded to the scene. He estimated the fire encompassed around 2,500 square feet.

He added the fire felt like an “intense sunburn” even from over 500 feet away.

“Crews have protected that side and they’ve done a fine job,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan marijuana grower has license revoked
Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.
Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
A Saginaw woman won $100,000 playing the Powerball through the Michigan Lottery.
Saginaw woman wins $100K playing lottery
There is a traffic alert.
MDOT announces temporary closures on I-75

Latest News

Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Bus full of seniors heading to a casino in Canada collides with truck, killing 15 people
A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, killing three people, injuring...
Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens
FILE - Nick Sopchak, right, looks at broken glass from a rear door of the Everhart Museum,...
Arrests made in thefts of Yogi Berra’s World Series rings, Warhol and Pollock art
Sports memorabilia, art theft ring busted
Prosecutors said the two had been dead for 11 or 12 hours when they were found in their room at...
Death of 2 Americans in Mexico resort hotel room now attributed to ‘undetermined substance’