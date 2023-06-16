Company awarded $61M to improve access to high-speed internet

By Anthony Parrish
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lansing, Mich. (WNEM) - The Peninsula Fiber Network (PFN) has been awarded $61 million to improve access to high-speed internet for communities in Michigan that are either unserved or underserved.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement on Friday, June 16.

“From St. Joseph to Houghton, we are working to ensure every Michigander has access to quality, affordable high-speed internet,” Whitmer said.

With backing from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the grant was awarded under the NITA’s Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Grant program, which is designed to cut the cost of providing the internet to those who lack internet services in their area.

The grant allows PFN to continue with its Infrastructure for Michigan’s Peninsula and Critical Crossings (IMPACC) project.

The funds will be used to place 535 miles of new middle-mile fiber across Michigan in communities with little to no access to high-speed internet. The project also intends to construct undersea routes in the Upper Peninsula connecting Charlevoix to Beaver Island to Guilliver. Those undersea routes will also connect Benton Harbor to Chicago, while also expanding overland routes from Port Huron to Flint and Grand Rapids to Benton Harbor.

The cost of internet is expected to decrease while adding faster speeds with the new middle-mile fiber additions.

Whitmer has set a state goal to provide all of Michigan with high-speed internet within the next 5 years. She also intends to provide internet access to over 18,000 homes and businesses through the Connecting Michigan Communities Grant Program.

