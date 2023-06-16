Crime Stoppers seeking information on 2018 double murder

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help solving a murder of two people, who were found dead on Flint’s north side in 2018.

On June 15, 2018 about 6 a.m., Gerlesa Williams, 28, and Tyler Pearson, 23, were found dead inside a vehicle that was on fire, Crime Stoppers said.

Gerlesa Williams and Tyler Pearson
Gerlesa Williams and Tyler Pearson(Crime Stoppers)

The vehicle was sitting in the driveway of a vacant home in the 700 block of W. Jamieson Street, according to Crime Stoppers, adding the victims both had gunshot wounds.

“Their families need answers,” Crime Stoppers said.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3Tips.com/488, or on the P3 mobile app. You may remain anonymous.

A tip that leads to an arrest are eligible to receive a cash reward up to $2,500.

