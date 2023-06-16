Power outage causes businesses to close early

Power outages were causing headaches for hours in Flint Township on Thursday night.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police said a crash on Miller Road snapped a powerline Thursday afternoon, June 15, knocking the lights out for thousands of people in the area.

Police said a crash on Miller Road snapped a powerline Thursday afternoon, June 15, knocking the lights out for thousands of people in the area.

It was lights out for many businesses along that stretch of Miller Road. Business owners said around 4 p.m., they heard a “boom” and “snap” before the lights flickered and went out.

Many businesses had to close altogether for the day during prime hours.

“It went out about 4:30, we have not had a single car since then. So, we weren’t able to make money, anything past 4. It’s starting to make our freezer warm, and when our freezer gets warm it damages our food. Hopefully, our food doesn’t get spoiled, it’s going to be a second to get more than that,” said Nicholas Goss, a supervisor at Tim Hortons.

Heidi Sherman with Taboon Middle Eastern Cuisine said the power outage affected them as well.

“We just got our liquor license a few weeks ago, and this is our first week of starting a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. So, yeah, it’s impacted us a lot. And we have no power and we’re closed at our prime hours,” she said.

Those businesses said they plan to carry on with business as usual tomorrow.

Power is expected to be restored by 3:45 a.m. Friday morning, June 16.

