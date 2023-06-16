Greek Fest kicks off in Saginaw Twp.

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The celebration of Greek culture kicked off at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saginaw Township on Friday, June 16.

Live music started the party at noon and the entertainment continued throughout the night.

The 45th annual Greek Fest features authentic food, beer, and church tours, along with new events.

“We’re out here getting our community to learn about our culture, food, and faith. Great food, live Greek band, entertainment, Greek drinks, really just a small taste of Greece right here in Saginaw, Michigan,” said Kosta Povich, the vice president of Greek Fest.

This year also has a children’s area with inflatables and face painters.

The event ends on Friday night and Saturday night at 11 p.m. Admission is free before 4 p.m. and costs $3 after. The Greek festival wraps up Sunday afternoon, June 18.

