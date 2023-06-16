Ice cream shop in Owosso to open Father’s Day

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A charming new ice cream shop located in a restored historic home from 1919 will open in Owosso Sunday, Father’s Day.

Chill’n Parrot’s owners, Todd and Jackie Rasmussen, dreamed of owning and operating a local ice cream shop. The couple purchased the home in 2017. After years of renovating the home, the Chill’n Parrot hatched.

Rasmussen’s told TV5 they wanted to create a family-oriented establishment deeply rooted in the community. They also plan to expand the shop to include a putt-putt golf course in 2024.

At the ice cream shop, there are timeless classics to unique creations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“The Corunna-Owosso area provides an ideal environment to raise children, and we have personally experienced the warmth and support of the city officials and residents,” the Rasmussens said.

The Chill’n Parrot serves premium ice cream from the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company in Wisconsin. You can indulge in exotic flavors that push traditional ice cream boundaries.

“We invite you to join us in creating a welcoming space where families and friends can come together, enjoy delightful treats, and make lasting memories at the Chill’n Parrot,” the owners said.

The Rasmussens ask you to join them on a sweet adventure that warms your heart one scoop at a time. It is open Sunday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

