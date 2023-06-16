‘It’s still not fixed’: Residents seeking answers after weeks without phone service

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A resident in Midland County is demanding answers from Verizon: she said it’s been two weeks since she’s had service.

After numerous failed attempts to get answers from Verizon, Shelly Chapin, a resident of Lee Township, said she doesn’t know what else she can do, saying it is impacting her work and personal life.

“This happened on the second, is when I started noticing it; calls would drop, you couldn’t send text, couldn’t use the internet on your phone at all,” she said.

It has been nearly two weeks since Chapin said she and some of her neighbors, who are Verizon customers, have had service.

“When I called Verizon on the fifth to find out what was going on, the gentleman that answered ran a test and told me that our towers are supposed to have a capacity of up to 1,000 and it was only down to 200. So, he narrowed it down to being the towers,” Chapin explained.

Since then, she said she has contacted Verizon numerous times, estimating her total time on the phone at 15 hours.

“The only thing that they could tell me is that they’re working on it. They can’t give you any timeframe to when it’s going to be fixed. They can’t tell me what’s going on. They don’t know if they had to order parts, they have no idea, because nobody has to enter in notes and to say what’s going on,” she said.

Chapin, who works from home and relies on her Verizon hotspot, said this has impacted her life in more ways than one. Her biggest concern is what will she do in the event of an emergency.

“There’s a couple days a week that I have my grandson. I’m going to have to rely on my phone if something happens,” she said.

As someone who pays more than $200 per month for service, she said the last thing she expected to hear was the company tell her not to call back.

“‘Please don’t call again. I’ll be calling you back within five days when this should be fixed.’ I’m like, ‘OK, I won’t call back.’ Well guess what, it’s still not fixed,” she said.

Chapin said Verizon has offered her a $30 credit.

TV5 has reached out to Verizon and has not yet heard back.

