Liberty Bridge tolling starts Friday

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - If you have to drive through Bay City using the Liberty Bridge, expect to pay the toll.

Tolls for Liberty Bridge went into effect at midnight on Friday, June 16, according to Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP). This is a culmination of over three years of planning and construction work.

Bay City residents and non-residents are encouraged to create their BC-PASS accounts. You will need an account in order to get a transponder, a small sticker on your windshield. The transponders are required if you want to get a monthly pass and for Bay City residents who want to get a discount on tolls.

Bay City residents will not have to pay tolls until 2028. Without the transponder, expect to pay the pay-by-plate rate of $5.50 to cross the bridge, according to BCBP. Non-residents can access a $15 monthly rate or $2 per crossing rate with a transponder, as opposed to $5.50 per crossing.

This comes after some confusion about accounts and a pre-loaded amount of $25. In an answer to a question asking if residents will need to preload $25 into their BC-PASS account to access their free tolls as a resident, BCBP said, “Residents need to add/link a payment source to their account – debit or credit. The ‘preload’ is not required but recommended.”

BCBP gave reasons why it recommends that everyone carry a prepaid balance.

“If you plan to pull a trailer, camper, or boat over the bridge, that Class 2 charge can be deducted from the $25 preloaded funds,” BCBP said. “If you plan to travel on any other tollways, pre-loaded funds need to be available on your BC-PASS account to pay the lowest fares on other tollways. If a resident doesn’t anticipate doing either, they may opt to simply add a payment source but not preload the account.”

If an unforeseen closure were to happen to a non-tolling bridge and someone needed to cross the river for a time-sensitive event or appointment, they have the reassurance of paying the lowest fare if they have to cross Liberty Bridge, BCBP said.

BC-PASS transponders are only available through BCBP, it said. A recent post is making its way through social media from a “Bay City Michigan Ultimate Yard Sale Site” account, offering lifetime transponder enrollment for $74.99, BCBP said, adding that this is a scam.

You can get your BC-PASS through Bay City Bridge Partner’s website. If you have questions or comments, BCBP Customer Service Center is at 300 Center Avenue, Suite 101.

