Michigan AG announces multistate settlement with lingerie company

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a settlement with a lingerie retailer over deceptive marketing.

The AG’s office said a $2.35 million multistate settlement was reached with AdoreMe, Inc. (Adore Me), a lingerie retailer that is primarily run online. The settlement is resolving claims that the company used deceptive marketing in regard to its VIP Membership Program, and then made it difficult for customers to cancel that membership, the AG’s office said.

Of the $2.35 million, Michigan will receive $77,526.92, the AG’s office said.

The AG’s office explained that Adore Me offers customers discounted prices if they are part of the VIP Membership Program.

When customers enroll, they are charged $39.95 per month unless they buy something from the company before the sixth day of each month. Customers could also log into their Adore Me accounts to “skip” the monthly charge, the AG’s office said.

If a customer doesn’t purchase something before the sixth of the month or “skip” the month, they will be charged $39.95 for that month. Those monthly charges would then accrue in a customer’s account in the form of store credit, the AG’s office said.

The settlement alleges that Adore Me did not properly disclose certain terms of the membership to its customers, alleging the company:

Mispresented the fact that Adore Me’s discounts were time-limited; Made it hard for customers to cancel their memberships; and Improperly forfeited customers’ store credits once their memberships were canceled.

“Deceptions of this kind are becoming all too common in the online marketplace,” Nessel said. “It’s always wise to carefully read the payment terms and all other purchase terms when joining a membership program. But in this case, Adore Me’s terms omitted critical information about the program and its charges. This settlement should stand as a warning to companies that use deceptive online sales practices: If you charge consumers without their knowledge and consent, or for ongoing purchases they no longer want, you will be held accountable.”

The terms of the settlement require Adore Me to notify all customers with active VIP Membership Plans of the ability to obtain a refund for any unused store credits, the AG’s office said.

According to the AG’s office, Adore Me said it will be making changes to certain business practices and is prohibited from engaging in any misconduct alleged in the settlement.

