Mid-Michigan celebrates Juneteenth holiday

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Several communities in mid-Michigan have planned weekend events honoring Juneteenth, the latest federal holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates an effective end of slavery in the United States. Federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to make sure all enslaved people were freed. The arrival came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

SAGINAW

The City of Saginaw will celebrate African American history, culture, and community through several events.

The Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant is Friday, June 16 at the Horizons Conference Center in Saginaw Township from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Young local women will participate with the goal of enhancing both self-esteem and self-expression, volunteerism, and encouraging cultural awareness. Winners will receive a scholarship from the COSBE Inc. Scholarship Fund honoring Mrs. Lula Briggs Galloway.

The Juneteenth Freedom Parade is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Hoyt Park. The theme is the Parade of African Nations. The parade travels along Washington Avenue, disbanding at the Old Farmers Market at the intersection of Thompson and Water Street.

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore is this year’s parade grand marshal.

The festival in Saginaw starts after the parade at Morley Plaza from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live DJs, Juneteenth history, cultural performances, comedians, African drum and dance, a helmet giveaway, free kids haircuts, basketball tournaments, and a raffle.

Keep updated on the festivities through Saginaw Juneteenth Celebration’s Facebook page.

Join another free event at the Saginaw Art Museum at 1126 N. Michigan Ave. from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for Juneteenth Storytime in the Gardens. After story time, the art museum will lead an art encounter. For more information, go to Saginaw Art Museum’s website.

There’s a Juneteenth festival and BBQ cook-off at the Juneteenth Cultural Center and Museum at 1315 N. Fifth St. on June 17 and 18 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be food, games, bounce houses, and entertainment. It is free to the public.

MIDLAND

The Midland Area Cultural Awareness Coalition said it’s a proud collaborator of the second annual Juneteenth Block Party. It’s Sunday, June 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Creative 360 at 1517 Bayliss St. in Midland.

You can enjoy family-friendly activities, food, and entertainment while honoring history. The event is free and anyone can attend.

For more information, follow the official Facebook page.

BAY CITY

Bay City will celebrate with its second annual Freedom Day Celebration and Health Fair Sunday, June 18 at Wenonah Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The NAACP Bay City Branch hosts the event that includes live entertainment, health screenings and medical information, a food court, local vendors, and family fun.

The organizers said they are celebrating freedom while promoting good health and wellness. They said the event is not only fun, but functional in the long-term, moving forward. Local Blues legend Larry McCray and native balladeer James Bradley and others will perform. For the first time this year, a youth movie will be shown with discussions on racism and race.

FLINT AND GENESEE COUNTY

The 51st annual Traditional “Flint Juneteenth” Celebration is wrapping up its month-long events.

The Spotlight at Sloan Museum/Longway Planetarium at 1221 East Kearsley St. in Flint will bring blackness to the cultural center Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Freedom March will start festivities, like art activities for kids, entertainment, performances, and some special surprises. Local vendors will be there.

At Sloan Museum of Discovery, the Flint Juneteenth Committee sponsors the Freedom Fund Youth Dinner Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers said the Juneteenth celebration typically begins in remembrance of the nearly 1,500 kids killed in South Africa in 1976, protesting against Apartheid. The youth played a powerful role in moving the Civil Rights protest to a successful conclusion. This tribute will be led by the children with the support of elder leadership. Dinner and entertainment will be provided.

On Saturday, June 17, get breakfast and network with your community at a Harambee Breakfast and Ujamaa Job Expo at Higher Quality of Life Ministries Vision Center at 5601 North Saginaw St. in Flint. It’s from 9 a.m. to noon.

The group said you can get plates of pancakes, sausages, and more while embracing the principle of “Ujamaa” or cooperative economics. The job expo will have on-site employers for on-the-spot interviews and hiring.

On Saturday, June 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Flint Institute of Music and Community Foundation of Greater Flint will hold a rededication of the Black Lives Matter - Flint zone. In 2020, volunteers painted the BLM Mural on MLK and University Street downtown. The ceremony will include food and refreshments, music, and honorees. The groups hope the mural will serve as a constant reminder of the struggle of oppression against Black people.

Also on Saturday, shop small businesses for Juneteenth. You can shop for unique creations from local entrepreneurs. This is more than just shopping, according to organizers. They said it is about fueling powerful voices, creating meaningful connections with our community, and stimulating the economy. There will be giveaways and more. Visit Flint Small Business for information.

In Beecher, a two-day event for Juneteenth is taking place to celebrate history and fundraise for the new Beecher High School.

On Friday, June 16, watch alumni take on the Beecher basketball team for the Juneteenth basketball game. The Juneteenth Parade will begin at noon on Saturday, June 17, and will go down Coldwater Road. The Juneteenth Festival and concert begins at 3 p.m. rounding out with the Juneteenth Sneaker Ball at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, June 18, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., join the Flint Juneteenth Committee and Serenity House at Martin Luther King Peace Park for a healing circle. This holistic healing circle focuses on meditation, affirmations, and love. Local pastors will be present.

On Monday, June 19, go to Max Brandon Park at 3606 Dupont St. in Flint from noon to 4 p.m. for the Juneteenth Celebration. It is the flagship day of the festival. The parade line-up begins at 5 p.m. at Max Brandon Park and will include classic cars, motorcycle clubs, marching bands, floats, and community members. Vendors will have merchandise and backyard games for adults.

Following the parade, get grooving at the Afrobeats Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s at Riverbank Park at 100 Saginaw St. in Flint. Fresh talent will rock the stage.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.