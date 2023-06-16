Midland expands Commons area, adds ‘beercade’

By Anna Kathman
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Commons area in downtown Midland, an adult beverage space, expanded by two blocks and added a new beverage provider.

Starting Friday, June 16, the Brinstar Beercade will be added to the vendors offering alcoholic beverages for adults 21-years-old and up. Customers can now buy a drink from any one of the 10 providers, and stroll or sit anywhere in the boundary area.

The new feature is available every day from 10 a.m. to midnight, 365 days a year.

The Commons area in downtown Midland, an adult beverage space, expanded by two blocks and added a new beverage provider.(City of Midland)
