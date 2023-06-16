MSU Board approves $3 billion budget, $8 million toward safety investments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Friday at the Grand Rapids, Michigan campus, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved the university’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget of $3.3 billion.

MSU is investing $224 million in student financial aid – a $16.4 million increase over last year.

The approved budget also includes a separate 3% tuition adjustment for most resident and nonresident graduate students for the next academic year.

The budget includes $8 million in new investments in campus safety initiatives; student, faculty and staff health and well-being; and the Title IX office.

MSU said it is increasing its spending on faculty and staff compensation.

In December 2021, the board authorized the university to begin planning for a new health and wellness center. The new center will be located on Shaw Lane, between Birch and Harrison roads, replacing IM West.

The new 293,000-square-foot recreation center will include several gymnasiums and multiactivity courts; a turf arena; an indoor running track; strength and fitness studios; racket sport courts; two university classrooms; and locker and toilet rooms to meet gender-inclusive needs; and a 50-meter recreational pool to support simultaneous uses, including courses, water fitness and open swim.

Construction will commence in July, with substantial completion expected in February 2026.

