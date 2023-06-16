MSU Board approves $3 billion budget, $8 million toward safety investments

(Michigan State University)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Friday at the Grand Rapids, Michigan campus, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved the university’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget of $3.3 billion.

MSU is investing $224 million in student financial aid – a $16.4 million increase over last year.

The approved budget also includes a separate 3% tuition adjustment for most resident and nonresident graduate students for the next academic year.

The budget includes $8 million in new investments in campus safety initiatives; student, faculty and staff health and well-being; and the Title IX office.

MSU said it is increasing its spending on faculty and staff compensation.

In December 2021, the board authorized the university to begin planning for a new health and wellness center. The new center will be located on Shaw Lane, between Birch and Harrison roads, replacing IM West.

The new 293,000-square-foot recreation center will include several gymnasiums and multiactivity courts; a turf arena; an indoor running track; strength and fitness studios; racket sport courts; two university classrooms; and locker and toilet rooms to meet gender-inclusive needs; and a 50-meter recreational pool to support simultaneous uses, including courses, water fitness and open swim.

Construction will commence in July, with substantial completion expected in February 2026.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan marijuana grower has license revoked
A Saginaw woman won $100,000 playing the Powerball through the Michigan Lottery.
Saginaw woman wins $100K playing lottery
Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.
Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
There is a traffic alert.
MDOT announces temporary closures on I-75

Latest News

logo
New UAW President Shawn Fain issues strongest warning yet about strikes against 3 Detroit automakers
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, June 16
The Commons and Pedestrian Plaza is located in downtown Midland.
Midland expands Commons area, adds ‘beercade’
Several communities in Mid-Michigan have planned weekend events honoring Juneteenth, the latest...
Mid-Michigan celebrates Juneteenth holiday