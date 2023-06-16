Shooting in Manistee hospitalizes 2 - No current threat to public, police say

MANISTEE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Manistee are being asked to stay inside after a shooting took place Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the Manistee City Police, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple crime scenes. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened near the intersection of 5th and Hancock streets and the two people involved were apprehended at different locations.

Police had initially received reports of multiple shootings, but they believe only the shooting on 5th Street took place.

Authorities believe the two men involved - a 36-year-old and a 19-year-old - knew each other and that there is no threat to the public.

The two people involved have been hospitalized for gunshot wounds and will be taken into custody once discharged.

The 36-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in Traverse City and is in critical condition. The 19-year-old is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police believe there are no current threats to the public.

