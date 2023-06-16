NCAA committee recommends dropping marijuana from banned drug list, focus testing instead on PEDs

An overall general view of the field during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional...
An overall general view of the field during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game between LSU and Kentucky in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023.(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA panel is calling for the removal of marijuana from the organization’s list of banned drugs, suggesting that testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances.

The proposal released Friday from the Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports would mark a big change for the NCAA, which has been conducting drug tests at championship events since 1986. Committee members recommended halting cannabis tests at such events until a final decision is made, likely this fall.

Legislation would still have to be introduced and approved by all three NCAA divisions to take effect. Administrators in Divisions II and III had asked the committee to study the issue.

The recommendation comes as the U.S. is seeing more and more states allowing medical or recreational marijuana use.

Earlier this year, the committee increased the THC threshold needed for a positive test and recommended revamped penalties for athletes. The threshold for THC — the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — was raised from 35 to 150 nanograms per milliliter, matching that of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The committee noted last December that marijuana and its byproducts are not considered performance-enhancing substances. Instead of focusing on penalties for cannabis use, the panel suggested stressing policies that focus on the potential threats from marijuana use and the need to reduce the harm and use of cannabis products.

It also recommended schools that test to use those results to help find “problematic” cannabis use. The committee also wants to provide schools with additional guidelines about cannabis.

Separately, the committee proposed setting a threshold of 0.1 nanograms per milliliter as a trace level for the hormone GW1516 in hopes of preventing athletes from becoming ineligible because of ingesting the substance unintentionally from contaminated supplements.

The substance was initially designed for diabetes treatment but was discontinued in 2007. It has been linked to positive doping tests in endurance-related sports.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan marijuana grower has license revoked
A Saginaw woman won $100,000 playing the Powerball through the Michigan Lottery.
Saginaw woman wins $100K playing lottery
Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.
Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns
4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
There is a traffic alert.
MDOT announces temporary closures on I-75

Latest News

Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Canadian police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of way in accident that killed 15
Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.
‘It’s been a day’: Pizza shop runs out of ingredients after glowing review from Barstool Sports
Liberty Bridge
Tolling begins on Liberty Bridge
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden urges tougher gun restrictions, one year after Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
FILE - Most of the survivors were being moved Friday to migrant shelters from a storage hangar,...
Greek coast guard defends actions as more than 500 migrants heading for Europe feared dead in shipwreck