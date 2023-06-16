New playground revealed at Flint community center

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A community center has revealed a $500,000 remodel.

The Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint revealed a new playground next to the building on Lewis Street. The playset was made possible with $80,000 from Consumers Energy.

Asa Zuccaro, the executive director for the Community Center, said the work was years in the making.

“This is about five years ago we had a summer youth participant request a playground. They said they wanted to start a petition to get as many signatures as possible. They really wanted to see a playground available to them,” he said.

The Community Center also finished renovations of the second floor’s resource center.

The remodel added an additional 2,000 square-feet which will include services for public benefits, a creative studio for dance classes, and more.

