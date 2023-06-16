No rain in sight, but a pleasant Father’s Day Weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Father’s Day Weekend is finally upon us and it appears we’re in for a good one!

We expect plenty of sun both days over the weekend and we’ll warm up into the 80s for many locations both days. Even better? Humidity levels should remain low for comfort purposes. The only thing that overshadows the weekend is our continued lack of meaningful rainfall, and in the long-term portion of the forecast, it doesn’t appear that’s changing anytime soon.

This Evening & Overnight

After being stuck under the clouds most of the day, skies are brightening up this evening in Mid-Michigan and if you haven’t seen the sun just yet, you still have a good chance before the night is over. It’s worth noting that although skies are expected to get brighter, there may still be some haze as we’re continuing to deal with wildfire smoke occasionally passing through the area.

Lows will settle in the 40s and 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will rebound briefly this evening for some into the 70s as we brighten up the skies, then we’ll gradually drop through the 60s and eventually finish in the 40s and 50s for overnight lows. Winds will gradually turn from the north northeast to the northwest into the overnight, and remain pretty light overnight.

Saturday & Sunday

Both days should be very pleasant this Father's Day Weekend! (WNEM)

There won’t be much difference between Saturday and Sunday for Father’s Day Weekend. Although we really need the rain and we should continue to exercise extreme caution with burning (assuming your area is not under a burn ban), we should be in great shape for outdoor summer plans.

Highs will jump back to the 80 degree mark for many on Saturday. (WNEM)

High temperatures are expected to return to the 80s for far inland locations both days this weekend, with areas closer to Lake Huron running cooler as you would expect, especially Saturday with a northeasterly wind (5 to 10 miles per hour). On Sunday those winds will shift to more of a southeasterly direction, remaining around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

High temperatures are expected to be in the lower and middle 80s on Sunday. (WNEM)

Both Saturday and Sunday night’s should be dry, with comfortable overnight lows in the 40s and 50s Saturday night, and 50s on Sunday night.

Have a safe and enjoyable Father’s Day Weekend!

