‘Only in Michigan’ - Police cruiser damaged by hail in Howell
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police vehicle sustained “significant damage” from a hail storm Thursday afternoon.
According to authorities, it happened at about 5 p.m. in Howell. Police said the vehicle saw damage to its hood, roof, trunk and A and B pillars.
They said three hours after the storm, despite it being 70 degrees, hail was still on the ground.
“Only in Michigan!!!” the agency posted on social media.
